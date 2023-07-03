Warriors Sign Former NBA Champion to Bolster Backcourt
After the Warriors made the shocking move to trade Jordan Poole for Chris Paul, they've been quiet in free agency.
They've already lost key players Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome in free agency to the Knicks and Cavaliers respectively.
As potential replacements, the Warriors had their sights set on players like Yuta Watanabe, Dario Saric, and Eric Gordon.
In the first two days of free agency, the Warriors only made two moves under new GM Mike Dunleavy.
One of the moves they made was resigning defensive anchor Draymond Green to a 4-year $100 million extension.
Their other move was signing 2014 NBA champion and former Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph
to a 1-year deal.
Joseph was the Warriors plan B in case Eric Gordon signed elsewhere.
He might not be a household name, but Joseph will add a lot of value especially when Curry and Paul are off the court.
The Warriors have shifted their focus to having more veterans instead of youth to maximize what they can from their big three.
Learn more